Analysts give the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended SHOP as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Shopify Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1285 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1128.91, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHOP’s forecast low is $550 with $1400 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -56.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shopify Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +42.37% over the past 6 months, a 1136.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shopify Inc. will rise +195.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $906.17 Million. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Shopify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $780.56 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $505.16 Million and $470Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 79.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Shopify Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.4% of Shopify Inc. shares while 67.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.54%. There are 1305 institutions holding the Shopify Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.14% of the shares, roughly 6.8 Million SHOP shares worth $6.96 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.25% or 5.82 Million shares worth $5.95 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 2747705 shares estimated at $2.81 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $1.67 Billion.

