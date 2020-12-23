In the latest trading session, 1,059,298 Shift4 Payments, Inc.(NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.72 changing hands around $2.98 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.82 Billion. FOUR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.42% off its 52-week high of $73.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $30, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.75% up since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Analysts give the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FOUR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $73.75- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.27, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOUR’s forecast low is $46 with $86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Shift4 Payments, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of Shift4 Payments, Inc. shares while 89.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.69%. There are 146 institutions holding the Shift4 Payments, Inc. stock share, with Durable Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million FOUR shares worth $126.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 2.29 Million shares worth $110.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 803400 shares estimated at $40.9 Million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 802.81 Thousand shares worth around $38.82 Million.

