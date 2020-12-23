In the latest trading session, 1,097,056 Safe-T Group Ltd(NASDAQ:SFET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.27 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.52 Million. SFET’s current price is a discount, trading about -234.65% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29.13% up since then. When we look at Safe-T Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 910.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 957.75 Million.

Analysts give the Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SFET as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.39 on Wednesday, Dec 23 added 8.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 103.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Safe-T Group Ltd earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.54%. There are 7 institutions holding the Safe-T Group Ltd stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 50.72 Thousand SFET shares worth $51.73 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 17.86 Thousand shares worth $18.22 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

