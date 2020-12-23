In the latest trading session, 1,238,743 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RYTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.17 changing hands around -$1.35 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.25 Billion. RYTM’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.65% off its 52-week high of $34.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.99, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.89% up since then. When we look at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 558.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 342.27 Million.

Analysts give the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RYTM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Although RYTM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $30.32- on Monday, Dec 21 added 7.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RYTM’s forecast low is $18 with $43 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -61.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.1% per year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.47% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 91.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.7%. There are 178 institutions holding the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.63% of the shares, roughly 5.14 Million RYTM shares worth $111.39 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.11% or 4.91 Million shares worth $106.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 3456580 shares estimated at $74.9 Million under it, the former controlled 7.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $27.41 Million.

