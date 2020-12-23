In the latest trading session, 1,889,437 Rent-A-Center, Inc.(NASDAQ:RCII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.69 changing hands around $0.45 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.15 Billion. RCII’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.36% off its 52-week high of $41.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.55% up since then. When we look at Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 695.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.6 Million.

Analysts give the Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RCII as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.93.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

Instantly RCII is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.42- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCII’s forecast low is $37 with $52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rent-A-Center, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +57.44% over the past 6 months, a 48.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rent-A-Center, Inc. will rise +60.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $711.85 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $733.52 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $667.86 Million and $701.94 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Rent-A-Center, Inc. earnings to increase by 53.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 22 – February 26, 2021. The 3.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 98.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.27%. There are 363 institutions holding the Rent-A-Center, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.55% of the shares, roughly 7.34 Million RCII shares worth $219.38 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.41% or 7.27 Million shares worth $217.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. With 3066369 shares estimated at $103.7 Million under it, the former controlled 5.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 1.83 Million shares worth around $56.46 Million.

