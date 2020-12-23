In the latest trading session, 1,421,186 RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.75 Million. RAVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.76% off its 52-week high of $2.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the current value is an impressive 59.14% up since then. When we look at RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.

Analysts give the RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RAVE as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Although RAVE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -8.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.04 on Monday, Dec 21 added 10.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 168.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAVE’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +168.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 168.82% for it to hit the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.3%. The 2020 estimates are for RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -461.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.21% of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. shares while 37.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.42%. There are 19 institutions holding the RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 241.81 Thousand RAVE shares worth $107.27 Thousand.

Watchman Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 212.45 Thousand shares worth $94.24 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 135922 shares estimated at $60.29 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 103.39 Thousand shares worth around $45.86 Thousand.

