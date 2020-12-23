In the latest trading session, 1,369,738 Quotient Limited(NASDAQ:QTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.11 changing hands around -$0.34 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $617.24 Million. QTNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.89% off its 52-week high of $10.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.72% up since then. When we look at Quotient Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 853.41 Million.

Analysts give the Quotient Limited (QTNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QTNT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Quotient Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Although QTNT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.59-1 on Friday, Dec 18 added 19.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 107.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QTNT’s forecast low is $11 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 80.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quotient Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -23.91% over the past 6 months, a -30.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quotient Limited will rise +21.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Quotient Limited earnings to increase by 25.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Quotient Limited shares while 91.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.35%. There are 162 institutions holding the Quotient Limited stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.04% of the shares, roughly 16.2 Million QTNT shares worth $83.27 Million.

Polar Capital LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 9.25 Million shares worth $47.55 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. With 2914656 shares estimated at $14.98 Million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.76 Million shares worth around $9.06 Million.

