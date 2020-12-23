In the latest trading session, 2,100,569 Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.11 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.93 Million. PTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.05% off its 52-week high of $2.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the current value is an impressive 21.62% up since then. When we look at Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 960.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 566.8 Million.

Analysts give the Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) trade information

Although PTI has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.23 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 9.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTI’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 80.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 22.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.65%. There are 55 institutions holding the Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.16% of the shares, roughly 4.78 Million PTI shares worth $5.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.83% or 3.56 Million shares worth $3.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund. With 2391464 shares estimated at $2.63 Million under it, the former controlled 4.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 1.5 Million shares worth around $1.65 Million.

