In the latest trading session, 1,617,108 Ondas Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:ONDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.68 changing hands around $0.76 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $200.8 Million. ONDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.95% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.78% up since then. When we look at Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 321.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.99 Million.

Analysts give the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ONDS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Ondas Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 13.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

