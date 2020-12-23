In the latest trading session, 1,511,500 Nutrien Ltd.(NYSE:NTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.54 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.68 Billion. NTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.17% off its 52-week high of $50.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.85, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.75% up since then. When we look at Nutrien Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Analysts give the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NTR as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nutrien Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $48.85- on Friday, Dec 18 added 4.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTR’s forecast low is $40 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nutrien Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NTR Dividends

The 3.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.8. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.26% per year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Nutrien Ltd. shares while 67.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.41%. There are 758 institutions holding the Nutrien Ltd. stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.34% of the shares, roughly 36.09 Million NTR shares worth $1.42 Billion.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.05% or 23.07 Million shares worth $905.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 11278104 shares estimated at $367.55 Million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 10.94 Million shares worth around $429.18 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored