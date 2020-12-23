In the latest trading session, 1,394,091 My Size, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.28 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.26 Million. MYSZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -277.34% off its 52-week high of $4.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.88% up since then. When we look at My Size, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 431.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 267.88 Million.

Analysts give the My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MYSZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. My Size, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.36 on Friday, Dec 18 added 5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 393.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYSZ’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.25% for it to hit the projected low.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $257.63 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that My Size, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2008 will be $272.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.28%. The 2020 estimates are for My Size, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of My Size, Inc. shares while 5.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.3%. There are 7 institutions holding the My Size, Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 23.46 Thousand MYSZ shares worth $24.16 Thousand.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 22.9 Thousand shares worth $23.59 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

