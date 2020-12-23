In the latest trading session, 1,409,514 Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.22 changing hands around $2.04 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $424.17 Million. MWK’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.32% off its 52-week high of $16.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.25% up since then. When we look at Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 709.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.84 Million.

Analysts give the Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MWK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) trade information

Instantly MWK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.92- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.75%, with the 5-day performance at 0.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) is 1.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 106.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MWK’s forecast low is $16 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +54.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +189.13% over the past 6 months, a -34.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will rise +68.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 74.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.29 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $51.81 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.63 Million and $25.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 53.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.97% of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 17.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.74%. There are 39 institutions holding the Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 713.21 Thousand MWK shares worth $5.88 Million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2% or 436.94 Thousand shares worth $3.6 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Buffalo Emerging Opportunites Fund. With 186689 shares estimated at $1.54 Million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Buffalo Emerging Opportunites Fund held about 0.6% of the shares, roughly 130Thousand shares worth around $1.07 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored