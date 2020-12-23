In the latest trading session, 1,093,894 Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ:MIME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.2 changing hands around $3.64 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.72 Billion. MIME’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.41% off its 52-week high of $58.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.14, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.8% up since then. When we look at Mimecast Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 827.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 524.75 Million.

Analysts give the Mimecast Limited (MIME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MIME as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mimecast Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) trade information

Instantly MIME is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $58.44- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.56, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MIME’s forecast low is $45 with $77 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Mimecast Limited (MIME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mimecast Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.21% over the past 6 months, a 90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mimecast Limited will rise +71.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Mimecast Limited earnings to increase by 69.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39% per year.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.98% of Mimecast Limited shares while 87.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.32%. There are 289 institutions holding the Mimecast Limited stock share, with Wellington Management Company, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.21% of the shares, roughly 5.88 Million MIME shares worth $276.08 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 3.95 Million shares worth $185.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Columbia Acorn Fund. With 1747300 shares estimated at $82Million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.51 Million shares worth around $70.93 Million.

