In the latest trading session, 2,579,651 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:MRVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.86 changing hands around -$0.29 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.47 Billion. MRVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.33% off its 52-week high of $48.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.45, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.9% up since then. When we look at Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.21 Million.

Analysts give the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MRVL as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Although MRVL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $48.42- on Friday, Dec 18 added 2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRVL’s forecast low is $39 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.2% over the past 6 months, a 40.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will rise +70.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $785.72 Million. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 01, 2021 will be $785.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $717.67 Million and $679.68 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 873.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37% per year.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 02 – February 08, 2021. The 0.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.35% per year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 91.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.22%. There are 860 institutions holding the Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 99.39 Million MRVL shares worth $3.95 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.59% or 84.59 Million shares worth $3.36 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27223111 shares estimated at $1.08 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 18.68 Million shares worth around $741.63 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored