In the latest trading session, 1,060,505 LivePerson, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.85 changing hands around $2.93 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.54 Billion. LPSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.16% off its 52-week high of $67.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.25% up since then. When we look at LivePerson, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 974.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 805.7 Million.

Analysts give the LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LPSN as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LivePerson, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Instantly LPSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $67.98- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPSN’s forecast low is $55 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.94% for it to hit the projected low.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LivePerson, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +77.48% over the past 6 months, a -76.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LivePerson, Inc. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.97 Million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that LivePerson, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $98.66 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $79.07 Million and $78.09 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.6%. The 2020 estimates are for LivePerson, Inc. earnings to decrease by -263%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.06% of LivePerson, Inc. shares while 105.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.54%. There are 343 institutions holding the LivePerson, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.79% of the shares, roughly 9.22 Million LPSN shares worth $479.53 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.82% or 8.58 Million shares worth $445.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund. With 3895483 shares estimated at $227.57 Million under it, the former controlled 5.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.89 Million shares worth around $98.34 Million.

