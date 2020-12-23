In the latest trading session, 1,661,217 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.86 changing hands around $1.33 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.95 Billion. MRVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.18% off its 52-week high of $32.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.46% up since then. When we look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

Analysts give the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MRVI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRVI’s forecast low is $29 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +23.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 52.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

