In the latest trading session, 1,105,987 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.03 changing hands around -$0.32 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.69 Billion. MGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.9% off its 52-week high of $13.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.05% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 Million.

Analysts give the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MGY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Although MGY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.84-1 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 10.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGY’s forecast low is $6 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +56.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.76% over the past 6 months, a -106.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -32.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 218.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140.28 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $150.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $229.71 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to decrease by -82.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.69% per year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.72% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 108.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.65%. There are 251 institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with EnerVest Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 21.08% of the shares, roughly 34.89 Million MGY shares worth $180.37 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 17.39 Million shares worth $89.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 5027200 shares estimated at $21.82 Million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.5% of the shares, roughly 4.14 Million shares worth around $21.4 Million.

