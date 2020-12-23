In the latest trading session, 3,812,494 Magna International Inc.(NYSE:MGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $73.03 changing hands around $6.67 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.99 Billion. MGA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.15% off its 52-week high of $74.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.85% up since then. When we look at Magna International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 893.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 978.56 Million.

Analysts give the Magna International Inc. (MGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MGA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Magna International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.93.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) trade information

Instantly MGA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $74.60- on Wednesday, Dec 23 added 2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is 0.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.64, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGA’s forecast low is $45 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.54% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magna International Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +53.97% over the past 6 months, a -51.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magna International Inc. will rise +36.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Magna International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $9.63 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.39 Billion and $8.66 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Magna International Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.61% per year.

MGA Dividends

The 2.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.6. It is important to note, however, that the 2.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.56% per year.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.45% of Magna International Inc. shares while 69.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.91%. There are 654 institutions holding the Magna International Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 22.96 Million MGA shares worth $1.05 Billion.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4% or 11.97 Million shares worth $547.82 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 4680139 shares estimated at $216.08 Million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 3.66 Million shares worth around $168.96 Million.

