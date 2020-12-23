In the latest trading session, 1,558,500 A10 Networks, Inc.(NYSE:ATEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.42 changing hands around $0.38 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $799.3 Million. ATEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.34% off its 52-week high of $10.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.08% up since then. When we look at A10 Networks, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 817.08 Million.

Analysts give the A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATEN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. A10 Networks, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

Instantly ATEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.56- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATEN’s forecast low is $13.5 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.56% for it to hit the projected low.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the A10 Networks, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +51.9% over the past 6 months, a 1300% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for A10 Networks, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.29 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that A10 Networks, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $57.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.32 Million and $53.76 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.5%. The 2020 estimates are for A10 Networks, Inc. earnings to increase by 38.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23% per year.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.73% of A10 Networks, Inc. shares while 79.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.8%. There are 207 institutions holding the A10 Networks, Inc. stock share, with Summit Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.44% of the shares, roughly 9.54 Million ATEN shares worth $60.76 Million.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.03% or 7.69 Million shares worth $48.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1632880 shares estimated at $13.03 Million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.41 Million shares worth around $11.28 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored