In the latest trading session, 1,171,392 Leslie’s, Inc.(NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.85 changing hands around $2.3 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.82 Billion. LESL’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.31% off its 52-week high of $25.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.92% up since then. When we look at Leslie’s, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Analysts give the Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LESL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Leslie’s, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.78, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LESL’s forecast low is $20 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Leslie’s, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2020 will be $1.17 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 Billion and $1.11 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Leslie’s, Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 811942 shares estimated at $17.84 Million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 715.3 Thousand shares worth around $15.72 Million.

