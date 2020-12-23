In the latest trading session, 1,862,119 JFrog Ltd.(NASDAQ:FROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.52 changing hands around -$0.56 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.16 Billion. FROG’s current price is a discount, trading about -41% off its 52-week high of $95.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.14, which suggests the current value is an impressive 15.37% up since then. When we look at JFrog Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 Million.

Analysts give the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FROG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JFrog Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FROG’s forecast low is $50 with $91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.95% for it to hit the projected low.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for JFrog Ltd. earnings to increase by 79.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.25% of JFrog Ltd. shares while 57.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.74%. There are 133 institutions holding the JFrog Ltd. stock share, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 8.1 Million FROG shares worth $685.85 Million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.3 Million shares worth $110.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. With 1490900 shares estimated at $126.2 Million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 565.56 Thousand shares worth around $47.87 Million.

