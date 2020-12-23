In the latest trading session, 2,190,798 Jaws Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:JWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.95 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.2 Billion. JWS’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.38% off its 52-week high of $14.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.16% up since then. When we look at Jaws Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 Million.

Analysts give the Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JWS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) trade information

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Jaws Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Jaws Acquisition Corp. shares while 75.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.12%. There are 70 institutions holding the Jaws Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 3.41 Million JWS shares worth $35.5 Million.

Beryl Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.37% or 2.32 Million shares worth $24.19 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 600000 shares estimated at $6.25 Million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 242.28 Thousand shares worth around $2.52 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored