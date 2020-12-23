In the latest trading session, 1,109,186 Utz Brands, Inc.(NYSE:UTZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.85 changing hands around $1.11 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.76 Billion. UTZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.39% off its 52-week high of $22.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.84, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.94% up since then. When we look at Utz Brands, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 717.77 Million.

Analysts give the Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UTZ as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Utz Brands, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

Instantly UTZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.94- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UTZ’s forecast low is $20 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Utz Brands, Inc. earnings to increase by 317.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

UTZ Dividends

The 1.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.18% of Utz Brands, Inc. shares while 71.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.04%. There are 105 institutions holding the Utz Brands, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 6.1 Million UTZ shares worth $109.11 Million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 5.35 Million shares worth $95.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 4100000 shares estimated at $73.39 Million under it, the former controlled 6.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 1.99 Million shares worth around $35.65 Million.

