In the latest trading session, 1,533,460 TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.95 changing hands around $0.85 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $122.48 Million. TCON’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.99% off its 52-week high of $10.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 89.39% up since then. When we look at TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 616.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.9 Million.

Analysts give the TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TCON as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Instantly TCON is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.40-4 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 133.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCON’s forecast low is $5.5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.55% for it to hit the projected low.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.9%. The 2020 estimates are for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.24% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 43.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.04%. There are 31 institutions holding the TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.8% of the shares, roughly 2.16 Million TCON shares worth $11.18 Million.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.71% or 2.01 Million shares worth $10.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 14546 shares estimated at $75.2 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 6.89 Thousand shares worth around $35.64 Thousand.

