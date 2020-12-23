In the latest trading session, 2,323,325 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(NYSE:TEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.75 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.65 Billion. TEVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.13% off its 52-week high of $13.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.9% up since then. When we look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.95 Million.

Analysts give the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended TEVA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Instantly TEVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.35- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 5.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEVA’s forecast low is $9 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +74.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.36 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $4.19 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.47 Billion and $4.36 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings to increase by 59.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.33% per year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares while 51.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.33%. There are 638 institutions holding the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 130.11 Million TEVA shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 52.81 Million shares worth $475.79 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 56134536 shares estimated at $505.77 Million under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 4.52% of the shares, roughly 49.38 Million shares worth around $444.92 Million.

