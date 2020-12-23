In the latest trading session, 7,204,754 Square, Inc.(NYSE:SQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $233.01 changing hands around -$8.57 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $105.35 Billion. SQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.45% off its 52-week high of $243.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.13% up since then. When we look at Square, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.24 Million.

Analysts give the Square, Inc. (SQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended SQ as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Square, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

Although SQ has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $243.38 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $216.48, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQ’s forecast low is $110 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Square, Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Square, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +139.47% over the past 6 months, a -8.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Square, Inc. will rise +8.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 312.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.03 Billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Square, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.94 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $620.68 Million and $1.38 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 387.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 113.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30%. The 2020 estimates are for Square, Inc. earnings to increase by 950%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.04% per year.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Square, Inc. shares while 76.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.01%. There are 1326 institutions holding the Square, Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 35.1 Million SQ shares worth $5.71 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 23.17 Million shares worth $3.77 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 10414386 shares estimated at $1.69 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 5.79 Million shares worth around $941.63 Million.

