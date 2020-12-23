In the latest trading session, 1,247,100 MEI Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:MEIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $344.32 Million. MEIP’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.75% off its 52-week high of $4.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.47% up since then. When we look at MEI Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 768.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 588.24 Million.

Analysts give the MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MEIP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MEI Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.09-0 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 210.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MEIP’s forecast low is $5.5 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +324.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 79.74% for it to hit the projected low.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MEI Pharma, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -25.91% over the past 6 months, a 96.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MEI Pharma, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -51.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.33 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that MEI Pharma, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $4.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.57 Million and $1.24 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 175.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 267.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.3%. The 2020 estimates are for MEI Pharma, Inc. earnings to decrease by -113.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.1% per year.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.85% of MEI Pharma, Inc. shares while 69.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.93%. There are 139 institutions holding the MEI Pharma, Inc. stock share, with MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.01% of the shares, roughly 10.14 Million MEIP shares worth $31.63 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 8.53 Million shares worth $26.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3447274 shares estimated at $10.76 Million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 3.33 Million shares worth around $10.39 Million.

