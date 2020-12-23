In the latest trading session, 3,014,618 LightPath Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.8 changing hands around $1.37 or 0.4% at last look, the market valuation stands at $131.48 Million. LPTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.75% off its 52-week high of $4.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 87.08% up since then. When we look at LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 862.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 331.56 Million.

Analysts give the LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LPTH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Instantly LPTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 39.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.98-3 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 0.7% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 151.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LPTH’s forecast low is $3.75 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.88% for it to hit the projected low.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LightPath Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +61.62% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LightPath Technologies, Inc. will drop -66.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.5%. The 2020 estimates are for LightPath Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 130.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.42% of LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares while 24.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.17%. There are 45 institutions holding the LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.36% of the shares, roughly 1.4 Million LPTH shares worth $3.37 Million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 1.27 Million shares worth $3.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. With 852135 shares estimated at $2.05 Million under it, the former controlled 3.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 789.78 Thousand shares worth around $1.9 Million.

