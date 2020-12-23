In the latest trading session, 6,292,070 Check-Cap Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.4. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.67 Million. CHEK’s current price is a discount, trading about -597.06% off its 52-week high of $2.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.243, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.53% up since then. When we look at Check-Cap Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.5 Million.

Analysts give the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CHEK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Check-Cap Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Instantly CHEK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.36 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 5.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.8%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 779.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 519.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 341.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHEK’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +341.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 341.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Check-Cap Ltd. earnings to increase by 33.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.59% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares while 4.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.89%. There are 14 institutions holding the Check-Cap Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 181.96 Thousand CHEK shares worth $65.6 Thousand.

Fosun International Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 127.56 Thousand shares worth $45.99 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

