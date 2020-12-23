In the latest trading session, 1,442,621 Celsius Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.35 changing hands around $0.04 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.96 Billion. CELH’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.8% off its 52-week high of $42.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.22, which suggests the current value is an impressive 92.21% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 946.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Analysts give the Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CELH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $42.92- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELH’s forecast low is $29 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +296.07% over the past 6 months, a -37.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celsius Holdings, Inc. will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.63 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $37.77 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.11 Million and $28.18 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Celsius Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 168.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.62% of Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares while 54.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 138.3%. There are 163 institutions holding the Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Arcus Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 38.66% of the shares, roughly 22.11 Million CELH shares worth $502.18 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 2.14 Million shares worth $48.6 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 780427 shares estimated at $25.17 Million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 649.43 Thousand shares worth around $14.75 Million.

