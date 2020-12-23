In the latest trading session, 1,588,007 BELLUS Health Inc.(NASDAQ:BLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.4. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.07 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $240.87 Million. BLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -291.86% off its 52-week high of $12.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.53% up since then. When we look at BELLUS Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Analysts give the BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.11-1 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 151.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLU’s forecast low is $2.6 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +290.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.31% for it to hit the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.7%. The 2020 estimates are for BELLUS Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -168.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.94% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares while 47.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.94%. There are 74 institutions holding the BELLUS Health Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 5.14 Million BLU shares worth $11.66 Million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 4.2 Million shares worth $9.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I- Multi Mgr International Equity Strategies Fd. With 317700 shares estimated at $721.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I- Multi Mgr International Equity Strategies Fd held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 187.7 Thousand shares worth around $467.37 Thousand.

