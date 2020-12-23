In the latest trading session, 48,354,597 Aurora Mobile Limited(NASDAQ:JG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.79 changing hands around $1.6 or 0.5% at last look, the market valuation stands at $554.31 Million. JG’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.51% off its 52-week high of $6.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.77% up since then. When we look at Aurora Mobile Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 424.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 445.97 Million.

Analysts give the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended JG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Mobile Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 50.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.06-2 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 20.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 0.9% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Aurora Mobile Limited earnings to decrease by -21.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares while 21.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.89%. There are 11 institutions holding the Aurora Mobile Limited stock share, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 41.56% of the shares, roughly 10.98 Million JG shares worth $16.91 Million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 30.29% or 8Million shares worth $12.32 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

