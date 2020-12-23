In the latest trading session, 750,226 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.34 changing hands around $1.2 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.18 Billion. ALGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.83% off its 52-week high of $29.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.78, which suggests the current value is an impressive 38.62% up since then. When we look at Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 Million.

Analysts give the Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ALGM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALGM’s forecast low is $27 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 1175831 shares estimated at $21.52 Million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 1.08 Million shares worth around $19.72 Million.

