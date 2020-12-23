In the latest trading session, 3,673,843 500.com Limited(NYSE:WBAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.36 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $187.49 Million. WBAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.6% off its 52-week high of $9.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.43% up since then. When we look at 500.com Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.86 Million.

Analysts give the 500.com Limited (WBAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WBAI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 500.com Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) trade information

Instantly WBAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 13.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.70-3 on Monday, Dec 21 added 34.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is 0.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

500.com Limited (WBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.4%. The 2020 estimates are for 500.com Limited earnings to decrease by -37.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.75% per year.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.86% of 500.com Limited shares while 9.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.39%. There are 14 institutions holding the 500.com Limited stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.4% of the shares, roughly 3.5 Million WBAI shares worth $10.51 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 268.43 Thousand shares worth $805.28 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 28494 shares estimated at $107.99 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 20.22 Thousand shares worth around $54.39 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored