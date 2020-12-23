In the latest trading session, 1,504,413 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.49 changing hands around $1.36 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.26 Billion. IOVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.94% off its 52-week high of $52.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.21% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Analysts give the Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IOVA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $51.23- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IOVA’s forecast low is $35 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27%. The 2020 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 99.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.18%. There are 347 institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.03% of the shares, roughly 11.78 Million IOVA shares worth $387.75 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 10.09 Million shares worth $332.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3843729 shares estimated at $111.74 Million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 3.72 Million shares worth around $122.54 Million.

