In the latest trading session, 1,617,860 Upwork Inc.(NASDAQ:UPWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.9 changing hands around -$0.59 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.87 Billion. UPWK’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.61% off its 52-week high of $41.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.14, which suggests the current value is an impressive 87.12% up since then. When we look at Upwork Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 Million.
Analysts give the Upwork Inc. (UPWK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UPWK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Upwork Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information
Although UPWK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.42- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.43, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UPWK’s forecast low is $28 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.82% for it to hit the projected low.
Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.3 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Upwork Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $100.96 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80.29 Million and $83.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.4%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Upwork Inc. earnings to increase by 18.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.04% per year.
Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.51% of Upwork Inc. shares while 74.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.49%. There are 255 institutions holding the Upwork Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.26% of the shares, roughly 7.64 Million UPWK shares worth $133.3 Million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 6.1 Million shares worth $106.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3680936 shares estimated at $64.2 Million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 2.41 Million shares worth around $42.07 Million.
