In the latest trading session, 1,252,972 RigNet, Inc.(NASDAQ:RNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.9 changing hands around $0.37 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $123.97 Million. RNET’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.12% off its 52-week high of $6.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.95% up since then. When we look at RigNet, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 295.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.68 Million.

Analysts give the RigNet, Inc. (RNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RNET as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RigNet, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) trade information

Instantly RNET is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.00-1 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 631.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNET’s forecast low is $6 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.69% for it to hit the projected low.

RigNet, Inc. (RNET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RigNet, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +241.04% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RigNet, Inc. will drop -825%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -750% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.1 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RigNet, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $46.84 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $64.09 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.4%. The 2020 estimates are for RigNet, Inc. earnings to increase by 70.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.18% of RigNet, Inc. shares while 76.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.03%. There are 44 institutions holding the RigNet, Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 24.32% of the shares, roughly 5Million RNET shares worth $20.5 Million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.12% or 2.49 Million shares worth $10.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1475101 shares estimated at $6.05 Million under it, the former controlled 7.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 648.88 Thousand shares worth around $2.66 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored