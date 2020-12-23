In the latest trading session, 1,000,350 iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited(NASDAQ:ICLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.19 changing hands around -$0.27 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $740.47 Million. ICLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.79% off its 52-week high of $10.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.25% up since then. When we look at iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 967.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 816.45 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ICLK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information
Although ICLK has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.53-3 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.54%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICLK’s forecast low is $9.9 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +58.73% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.88% for it to hit the projected low.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.47 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $59.88 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.67 Million and $49.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.1%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited earnings to increase by 72.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares while 35.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.46%. There are 73 institutions holding the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.91% of the shares, roughly 5.19 Million ICLK shares worth $34.59 Million.
Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 3.33 Million shares worth $22.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. With 809400 shares estimated at $6.45 Million under it, the former controlled 1.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 549.54 Thousand shares worth around $3.67 Million.
This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!
There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!
Sponsored