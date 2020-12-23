In the latest trading session, 1,516,047 Evogene Ltd.(NASDAQ:EVGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.93 changing hands around -$0.04 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.32 Million. EVGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.86% off its 52-week high of $5.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.92% up since then. When we look at Evogene Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 966.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 Million.

Analysts give the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EVGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Evogene Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Although EVGN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.21-6 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 6.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 371.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 326.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 129.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVGN’s forecast low is $9 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +129.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 129.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Evogene Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.12% of Evogene Ltd. shares while 23.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.21%. There are 21 institutions holding the Evogene Ltd. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.98% of the shares, roughly 4.62 Million EVGN shares worth $18.29 Million.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 2.76 Million shares worth $10.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Ivy Science & Technology Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 2620002 shares estimated at $10.38 Million under it, the former controlled 7.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.3% of the shares, roughly 462.55 Thousand shares worth around $481.24 Thousand.

