In the latest trading session, 2,289,576 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.19 changing hands around $1.76 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.9 Billion. BIGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.1% off its 52-week high of $162.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.77, which suggests the current value is an impressive 11.66% up since then. When we look at BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 Million.
Analysts give the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BIGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIGC’s forecast low is $57 with $132 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.04% for it to hit the projected low.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.13% of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. shares while 41.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.48%. There are 166 institutions holding the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.72% of the shares, roughly 2.33 Million BIGC shares worth $194.39 Million.
Matrix Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 2.3 Million shares worth $191.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF. With 860000 shares estimated at $71.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 311.57 Thousand shares worth around $25.13 Million.
