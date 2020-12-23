In the latest trading session, 3,400,999 ImmunoGen, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.36 Billion. IMGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.43% off its 52-week high of $7.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.14% up since then. When we look at ImmunoGen, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 Million.

Analysts give the ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended IMGN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunoGen, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Instantly IMGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.87-1 on Friday, Dec 18 added 11.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMGN’s forecast low is $6 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +128.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.09 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunoGen, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $15.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.86 Million and $13.29 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.1%. The 2020 estimates are for ImmunoGen, Inc. earnings to increase by 41.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of ImmunoGen, Inc. shares while 73.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.03%. There are 258 institutions holding the ImmunoGen, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Company, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.31% of the shares, roughly 23.08 Million IMGN shares worth $83.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.57% or 14.19 Million shares worth $51.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 7985350 shares estimated at $32.82 Million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 6.34 Million shares worth around $34.53 Million.

