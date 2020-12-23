In the latest trading session, 6,589,347 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.39 changing hands around $0.26 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.67 Billion. HBAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.76% off its 52-week high of $15.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.96% up since then. When we look at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.48 Million.

Analysts give the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended HBAN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Instantly HBAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.62- on Monday, Dec 21 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HBAN’s forecast low is $10.5 with $16.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.17% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.15% over the past 6 months, a -44.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will rise +3.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 866.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.23 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated earnings to increase by 6.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.25% per year.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 22, 2021. The 4.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 4.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.48% per year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 76.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.94%. There are 903 institutions holding the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.3% of the shares, roughly 114.97 Million HBAN shares worth $1.05 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 86.66 Million shares worth $794.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 28485487 shares estimated at $261.21 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 23.85 Million shares worth around $218.73 Million.

