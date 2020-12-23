In the latest trading session, 1,824,456 Heron Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.64 changing hands around $1.18 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.88 Billion. HRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.53% off its 52-week high of $25.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.49% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 892.26 Million.

Analysts give the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HRTX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.45- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HRTX’s forecast low is $20 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +239.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.3% over the past 6 months, a 2% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will drop -3.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.86 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $25.46 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.08 Million and $25.4 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -51.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.5% per year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 101.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.67%. There are 264 institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.18% of the shares, roughly 12.88 Million HRTX shares worth $190.95 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 8Million shares worth $118.58 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3047372 shares estimated at $45.16 Million under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 3.01 Million shares worth around $52.22 Million.

