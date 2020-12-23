In the latest trading session, 2,749,561 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company(NASDAQ:HZNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.29 changing hands around -$0.85 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.87 Billion. HZNP’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.8% off its 52-week high of $86.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.81, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.62% up since then. When we look at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 Million.

Analysts give the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HZNP as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Although HZNP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $71.28- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 5.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.86%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HZNP’s forecast low is $81 with $123 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.89% over the past 6 months, a 85.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company will rise +82.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $678.3 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $478.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $363.55 Million and $355.91 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 86.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company earnings to increase by 736.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.2% per year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 90.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.89%. There are 591 institutions holding the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.72% of the shares, roughly 19.25 Million HZNP shares worth $1.5 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.42% or 16.38 Million shares worth $1.27 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6185645 shares estimated at $480.5 Million under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 5.14 Million shares worth around $399.42 Million.

