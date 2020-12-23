In the latest trading session, 2,095,344 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.(NYSE:FIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $134.71 changing hands around -$0.1 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.66 Billion. FIS’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.44% off its 52-week high of $158.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $91.68, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.94% up since then. When we look at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 Million.

Analysts give the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FIS as a Hold, 27 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Although FIS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $146.92 on Friday, Dec 18 added 8.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $164.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FIS’s forecast low is $136 with $193 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +1.9% over the past 6 months, a -2.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will rise +3.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.41 Billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $3.26 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.34 Billion and $3.08 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. earnings to decrease by -74.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.25% per year.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 11 – February 15, 2021. The 1% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 1% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.21% per year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 93.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.18%. There are 1543 institutions holding the Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.98% of the shares, roughly 49.5 Million FIS shares worth $7.29 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 42.33 Million shares worth $6.23 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17373460 shares estimated at $2.56 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 12.71 Million shares worth around $1.87 Billion.

