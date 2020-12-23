In the latest trading session, 9,877,534 Evofem Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVFM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.42 changing hands around $0.27 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $196.7 Million. EVFM’s current price is a discount, trading about -197.93% off its 52-week high of $7.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the current value is an impressive 21.07% up since then. When we look at Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.4 Million.

Analysts give the Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVFM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Instantly EVFM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 12.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.45-1 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 178.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVFM’s forecast low is $3 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +354.55% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 65.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares while 44.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.73%. There are 134 institutions holding the Evofem Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.59% of the shares, roughly 12.67 Million EVFM shares worth $29.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.09% or 4.95 Million shares worth $11.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2000000 shares estimated at $4.72 Million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $4.25 Million.

