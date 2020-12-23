In the latest trading session, 1,317,678 Equinox Gold Corp.(NYSE:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.1 changing hands around -$0.23 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.44 Billion. EQX’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.25% off its 52-week high of $13.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.16% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EQX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

Although EQX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.66- on Friday, Dec 18 added 5.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQX’s forecast low is $12.03 with $22.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +125.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.87% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares while 40.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.5%. There are 236 institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.87% of the shares, roughly 28.73 Million EQX shares worth $336.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.22% or 5.38 Million shares worth $62.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 14170009 shares estimated at $140.57 Million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.54% of the shares, roughly 10.98 Million shares worth around $108.95 Million.

