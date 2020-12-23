In the latest trading session, 1,857,697 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16 changing hands around $0.89 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $797.02 Million. EOSE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.75% off its 52-week high of $16.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.44% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 915.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.20- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 876.54 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 621.66 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

