In the latest trading session, 1,017,703 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.44 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $101.27 Million. ZYNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.57% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.87% up since then. When we look at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.63 Million.

Analysts give the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Although ZYNE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.27-1 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 19.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 115.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZYNE’s forecast low is $4.5 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +161.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.11% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 22.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.72%. There are 92 institutions holding the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.11% of the shares, roughly 916.57 Thousand ZYNE shares worth $3.03 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 891.03 Thousand shares worth $2.95 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 891025 shares estimated at $2.95 Million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 598.07 Thousand shares worth around $1.98 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored