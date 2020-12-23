In the latest trading session, 2,689,884 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.8 changing hands around $4.28 or 0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.45 Billion. SUPN’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.8% off its 52-week high of $27.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 51.04% up since then. When we look at Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 657.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.78 Million.

Analysts give the Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SUPN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) trade information

Instantly SUPN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 19.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $26.75- on Wednesday, Dec 23 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUPN’s forecast low is $21 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -3.26% over the past 6 months, a 8.1% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will drop -22.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.85 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $133.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $100.45 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 2.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37% per year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.61% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 101.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.49%. There are 317 institutions holding the Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 17.23% of the shares, roughly 9.08 Million SUPN shares worth $189.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 5.21 Million shares worth $108.57 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 3347282 shares estimated at $71.3 Million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.39 Million shares worth around $30.5 Million.

